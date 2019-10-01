|
|
James Albert Williamson
Anderson - James Albert Williamston,83, of Anderson, SC, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 at his home.
Born June 23, 1936 in Anderson, he was a son of the late Albert M. Williamson and Mary Davis Williamson.
James was a veteran of the United States Navy and was a retired chemical lab technician with Owens Corning. He was a member of River of Life Church of God.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Evelyn White Williamson of the home; daughters, Donna Shiflet (Eddie) of Elberton, GA and Towana Jenkins (Andy) of Anderson; brothers, Billy Williamson (Gaynell) of Anderson, Mickey Williamson (Carolyn) of Anderson, Tony Williamson (Linda) of Belton, Larry Williamson (Pat) of Belton and Jerry Williamson (Charlene) of Belton; sisters, Mary Ann Sanders and Sara Brown both of Anderson; grandchildren, Matt Jenkins (Amy), Tyler Jenkins (Andrea), Christy Hewatt (Jeff), Laura Minish (Ben) and Jennifer Moon (Tyler); and 8 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 12:00pm-1:30pm Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel at 2:00pm with Dr. Stoney Abercrombie and Rev. Milton Hannah officiating. Entombment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PruittHealth Hospice, 1510 N. Fant St., Anderson, SC 29621 or the church of one's choice.
WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Oct. 1, 2019