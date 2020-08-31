1/1
James Allen "Jim" Thompson
James Allen "Jim" Thompson

Townville - James Allen "Jim" Thompson, 72, of Townville, SC, went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. He passed away while at home with his wife by his side.

Born on July 14, 1948, in Shawnee, OK, he was the son of the late Willard Carl "Tommy" Thompson and Dorothy Dell Shepherd Thompson. Jim served as a Fire Direction Control Specialist (SP5) in the 9th Infantry Division for the United States Army in Vietnam. Upon his return, he continued his career at BellSouth as a lineman and advanced to Management before retiring after 37 years. Jim was devoted to God, family and friends. During his life, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, and riding his Harley with Joanne, the love of his life. Jim also delighted his friends by singing old country songs in karaoke style. He was best known for his amazing smile, warm hugs, quick wit, and patriotism. Jim put family before everything and his devotion to Joanne knew no boundaries. He was a loving and patient caregiver to his aging mother-in-law and later to his father. Jim attended Oakwood Baptist Church with his daughter's family in Lexington, SC.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 43 years, Joanne Mege' Thompson; daughter, Cheryl Cartner (Ricky) of Lexington; brothers, John and Ben Snyder both of Oklahoma City, OK; sister, Mary Kirtley of Meno, OK; grandchildren, Hope Cartner and Sara Hinton; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Carla Thompson.

A Celebration of Life drop-in will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 between 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. at the home of Jim and Joanne Thompson. Interment will be at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery at a later date and will be officiated by Pastor Shawn Barr.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Association of Anderson, 215 E Calhoun St, Anderson, SC 29621. (http://www.caanderson.org/donate1.aspx)

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Aug. 31 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
