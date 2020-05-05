|
James Alton Autry, Sr.
Belton - James Alton Autry, Sr. 93, husband of Margaret Allred Autry, resident of Sherwood Dr., died Friday May 1, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.
Born March 11, 1927 in Greenwood to the late Haywood and Dorothy Ellison Autry, he served in WWII as an MP in Germany. He retired from Owens-Corning Fiberglass after 33 years of service. He was a member of Restoration House Church of God in Anderson.
Surviving other than his wife of 72 years, of the home, are his son, Samuel "Sam" Douglas Autry, Jr. (Nancy) of Belton; his daughter, Dotty Autry Smith (Rickey) of Belton; his daughter-in-law, Martha Autry of Belton; his grandchildren, Stephanie Autry Jefferson, Misty Ashley Johnson, James "Jim" Alton Autry III, Julie Ashley Rees (David), Tonyna Autry Hudgens (David), Samuel Douglas Autry, Jr.(Amber), Jaime Ayers Green (Bryan), Wendy Smith Stuart (Ben), and Josh Smith; 14 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren; his sister-in-law Amy Bell Autry. He was predeceased by a son, James Alton Autry, Jr., and a brother, Malcolm Autry.
Funeral services will be conducted Monday at 3:00 from Restoration House Church of God with Rev. Sam Autry and Rev. David Hudgens officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home and will receive friends from 1:00 till 2:45 at the Church prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
Flowers are accepted and memorials may be made to Restoration House, 5001 Abbeville Hwy. Anderson, SC 29624.
All attendees are asked to practice CDC guidelines.
Cox Funeral Home is honored to serve the Autry family.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 5 to May 6, 2020