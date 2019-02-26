Services
Beasley Funeral Home Inc
205 Knight St
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
(864) 862-2362
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Beasley Funeral Home Inc
205 Knight St
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Poplar Springs AME Church
Reverend James Bates Jr.


Reverend James Bates Jr. Obituary
Reverend James Bates, Jr.

Anderson - Reverend James Bates, Jr., age 56, of 1506 Bolt Drive, Anderson, died Thursday, February 21, 2019 at AnMed Health, Anderson, SC. Born in Laurens County, South Carolina, he was a son of the late James Bates, Sr. and Lois Latimore Bates. He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline V. Bates of the home; one daughter, Jada Arlene Bates of the home; one brother, Christopher Bates of Simpsonville and four sisters, Phyllis Keyser of Baltimore, MD, Patty Bates, Treva Bates and Sandy Bates all of Simpsonville. Funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Poplar Springs AME Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Beasley Funeral Home, Fountain Inn.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 26, 2019
