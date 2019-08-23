Services
D B Walker Funeral Service
311 Cleveland Ave
Anderson, SC 29624
(864) 226-4354
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
D B Walker Funeral Service
311 Cleveland Ave
Anderson, SC 29624
Pendleton - James T. Battle (Jimmy), 79, died Friday, August 2, 2019.

Born in New York, James was the son of the late James and Eloise Vance Battle. James retired while living in New York and after moving to Anderson he was employed at Boulevard Lanes. Having bowled numerous 300 point games, Jimmy had been approached numerous times about becoming a Pro Bowler.

He is survived by one sister, Ella Jane Battle, New York; other relatives and many friends.

Memorial services: 11 am Saturday, Chapel of D.B. Walker Funeral Services with Reverend Ron Moss officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Rainey Hospice House, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 23, 2019
