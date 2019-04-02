|
James Burdette
Starr - James "Jimmy" Carlton Burdette Jr, 63, of Starr, SC passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at AnMed Health.
Born on August 18, 1955 in Augusta, GA he was the son of the late James C. "Joe Bill" and Mary Burdette.
He is survived by his sons: Chad Burdette and Dakota J Burdette (Koty); daughter: Jamie McCuen (Scott); sisters: Jan Pitts (Leland), Joyce Lawless (Craig), and Joan Burdette; grandchildren: Mackenzie Burdette, Kaitlyn Powell, Zach McCuen, and Seth McCuen; uncle: John L Smith; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 2pm at Starr Church of God of Prophecy and will be officiated by Reverend Leland Pitts.
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 2, 2019