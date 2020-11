James ByrneAnderson - James G. Byrne, 59, of Anderson, SC, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at his home.Born June 20, 1961 in Indianapolis, IN, he was the son of Herbert Gregory Byrne and Carolyn Sue Morton Lampe. James was employed with Lockheed Martin.In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Christin Thi Truong.The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at The McDougald Funeral Home.