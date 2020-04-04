Services
Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home
108 Cross Creek Rd
Central, SC 29630
864-639-2411
Lying in State
Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
James C. Carey Jr.


1948 - 2020
James C. Carey Jr. Obituary
James C. Carey, Jr.

Clemson - James C. Carey, Jr., 72 passed away at his home Friday, April 3, 2020 after a valiant battle with ALS. He was born February 22, 1948 in Anderson, SC, the son of James and Allie Mae Simpson Carey.

Jim was in the ROTC at Clemson University. After he received a BS in Horticulture, he served in the US Army as a 2nd Lt. for two years. When he returned Jim worked on a MS in Horticulture and joined the US Army Reserves, where he served for four more years. Jim went on to serve as the Ashe County (NC) Extension Director for 23 years.

Jim enjoyed playing the dulcimer, home projects, and working in his yard. When his boys were younger, he enjoyed coaching his boys in sporting events. His favorite thing to do was playing with his grandkids!

Jim is survived by, and will be missed by his loving wife, Marsha; son, Brent Carey (Ashley) of Conway, SC; son Brad Carey (Luuly) of Orange Park, FL; and three grandchildren, Ly Lan, Thomas, and Samuel.

In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by a sister, Joan Miller.

Jim's body will lie in state Tuesday, April 7 at the Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home, 108 Cross Creek Rd., Central from 9:00 AM-5:00 PM.

Burial will be private.

Those who wish to remember Jim in a special way may make donations in his memory to Crescent Hospice, 105 Lovett Dr. Greenville, SC 29607.

Please visit www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home & Cremations, Central - Clemson Commons.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
