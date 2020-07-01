1/1
James Campbell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Campbell

Belton - James Edward Campbell, 87, husband of Bonnie Maxine Raglin Campbell, of Campbell Road, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at his home.

Born in Belton, he was the son of the late James Earl and Sara Vera Ophelia Stowe Campbell. He was a member of Second Baptist Church of Belton and retired from Mt Vernon Mills. After his retirement, he worked at Torrington until the age of 75. James was a veteran of the US Air Force.

Surviving in addition to his loving wife of 65 years of the home are: two daughters, Sara (Danny) Whitt and Mary (Wayne) Lollis, both of Belton; two sisters, Donna Coward (Dan) Malone and Laura Holliday, both of Belton; four grandchildren, Tommy (Melody) Lollis, Dana (Matt) Knotts, Deanna (Alden) Ellis, and Jamie Lollis; and six great-grandchildren, Christian Knotts, Hailey Lollis, Paige Knotts, Reagan Lollis, Bryce Ellis and Chloe Ellis.

Graveside services with military honors will be held at 1 P.M. Friday, July 3, 2020 at Garden of Memories with Rev. Mitch Brooks officiating.

The family is at the home and will receive friends immediately following the services at the graveside. Messages of condolence may be made to the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pruitt Funeral Home
603 N. Main St.
Honea Path, SC 29654
864-369-2461
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved