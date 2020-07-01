James Campbell
Belton - James Edward Campbell, 87, husband of Bonnie Maxine Raglin Campbell, of Campbell Road, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at his home.
Born in Belton, he was the son of the late James Earl and Sara Vera Ophelia Stowe Campbell. He was a member of Second Baptist Church of Belton and retired from Mt Vernon Mills. After his retirement, he worked at Torrington until the age of 75. James was a veteran of the US Air Force.
Surviving in addition to his loving wife of 65 years of the home are: two daughters, Sara (Danny) Whitt and Mary (Wayne) Lollis, both of Belton; two sisters, Donna Coward (Dan) Malone and Laura Holliday, both of Belton; four grandchildren, Tommy (Melody) Lollis, Dana (Matt) Knotts, Deanna (Alden) Ellis, and Jamie Lollis; and six great-grandchildren, Christian Knotts, Hailey Lollis, Paige Knotts, Reagan Lollis, Bryce Ellis and Chloe Ellis.
Graveside services with military honors will be held at 1 P.M. Friday, July 3, 2020 at Garden of Memories with Rev. Mitch Brooks officiating.
The family is at the home and will receive friends immediately following the services at the graveside. Messages of condolence may be made to the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com