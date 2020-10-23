1/1
James Carlton "Bunk" Jordan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Carlton "Bunk" Jordan

Anderson - James Carlton Jordan, 86, of Anderson, SC, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House.

He was born on September 3, 1934 in Anderson, SC, and was the son of the late Hawkins Tombs Jordan and Annie Mae Tinsley Jordan.

Bunk was a 1952 graduate of Boys High and a proud veteran of the United States Army. He was retired from both Owens Corning and Sears and loved working in his yard. Bunk was a member of High Praises Church and a previous member of McDuffie Street Church of God, now River of Life Church of God. He will be fondly remembered by all those who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his precious wife and caregiver, Faye Shearer Jordan; son, Phil Jordan of Pickens, SC; daughter, Karen Bannister (Ronnie) of Belton, SC; step-son, Jerry Sanders (Eleanor) of Easley, SC; step-daughter, Debbie Hames (Dick) of Anderson, SC; sister, Barbara Wilson (Preston) of Anderson, SC; grandchildren, Jamie Bannister, Julie Greer, Jeremy Bannister (Anna), Katie Jordan, and Ernie Jones; great-granddaughter, Everleigh Greer; and step-grandchildren, Michelle King, Jeremy King, and Roni Hames.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Joyce Jordan; two brothers; and five sisters.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 2:00-4:00pm at The McDougald Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 4:00 pm at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Dale Dyar and Rev. James Dyar officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to River of Life Church of God, 601 S. McDuffie St., Anderson, SC 29624.

The family will be at the residence.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The McDougald Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved