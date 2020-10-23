James Carlton "Bunk" JordanAnderson - James Carlton Jordan, 86, of Anderson, SC, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House.He was born on September 3, 1934 in Anderson, SC, and was the son of the late Hawkins Tombs Jordan and Annie Mae Tinsley Jordan.Bunk was a 1952 graduate of Boys High and a proud veteran of the United States Army. He was retired from both Owens Corning and Sears and loved working in his yard. Bunk was a member of High Praises Church and a previous member of McDuffie Street Church of God, now River of Life Church of God. He will be fondly remembered by all those who knew and loved him.He is survived by his precious wife and caregiver, Faye Shearer Jordan; son, Phil Jordan of Pickens, SC; daughter, Karen Bannister (Ronnie) of Belton, SC; step-son, Jerry Sanders (Eleanor) of Easley, SC; step-daughter, Debbie Hames (Dick) of Anderson, SC; sister, Barbara Wilson (Preston) of Anderson, SC; grandchildren, Jamie Bannister, Julie Greer, Jeremy Bannister (Anna), Katie Jordan, and Ernie Jones; great-granddaughter, Everleigh Greer; and step-grandchildren, Michelle King, Jeremy King, and Roni Hames.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Joyce Jordan; two brothers; and five sisters.The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 2:00-4:00pm at The McDougald Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 4:00 pm at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Dale Dyar and Rev. James Dyar officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to River of Life Church of God, 601 S. McDuffie St., Anderson, SC 29624.The family will be at the residence.