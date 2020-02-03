Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Gethsemane Baptist Temple
6116 Old Hwy 81 S
Starr, SC
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Gethsemane Baptist Temple
6116 Old Hwy 81 S
Starr, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Reece
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Carlton Reece Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Carlton Reece Sr. Obituary
James Carlton Reece, Sr.

James Carlton Reece, Sr (Spank), 76, passed away at Rainey Hospice House, Anderson, SC on January 30, 2020.

He is survived by his sons, James C.Reece, Jr (Rochelle) and William Robert Reece (Jennifer), first wife, Jean Ashworth Reece,

brother Kennith L. Reese (Barbara), sister Pansy Reece Mullinax, along with several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews..

Friends and family will be accepted Saturday, February 8 from 1:00-2:00 pm and a memorial service will follow at 2:00 pm at Gethsemane Baptist Temple, 6116 Old Hwy 81 S, Starr, SC.

by Pastors Sam Duncan (Gethsemane Baptist Temple) and Norman Black (Belton Church of God). His body was donated to Science Care for medical research.

Flowers will be accepted at Gethsemane Baptist Temple on Saturday prior to the service.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -