James Carlton Reece, Sr.
James Carlton Reece, Sr (Spank), 76, passed away at Rainey Hospice House, Anderson, SC on January 30, 2020.
He is survived by his sons, James C.Reece, Jr (Rochelle) and William Robert Reece (Jennifer), first wife, Jean Ashworth Reece,
brother Kennith L. Reese (Barbara), sister Pansy Reece Mullinax, along with several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews..
Friends and family will be accepted Saturday, February 8 from 1:00-2:00 pm and a memorial service will follow at 2:00 pm at Gethsemane Baptist Temple, 6116 Old Hwy 81 S, Starr, SC.
by Pastors Sam Duncan (Gethsemane Baptist Temple) and Norman Black (Belton Church of God). His body was donated to Science Care for medical research.
Flowers will be accepted at Gethsemane Baptist Temple on Saturday prior to the service.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020