James Christopher Neill
Starr - James Christopher Neill, 44, of Starr, SC was born on December 9, 1974.
Our beloved Jamie left this earth to begin the next part of his journey on May 3, 2019.
James died of a drug overdose. Opioid addiction has reached epidemic levels in our country. It knows no boundaries; it is prevalent at all socioeconomic levels. It is not just something that happens on "that side of town" or somewhere else.
He is survived by his parents, Michael and Sharon (Shay) Moore, of Starr, SC; children: Celeste Elizabeth Neill, Reilly Bane Neill, and Jillian Grace Neill; and his loving sister: Stephanie Neill Watt (Joe).
Private services will be held.
The family respectfully requests to flowers; donations can be made to AIM or Meals on Wheels.
Please give the ones you love an extra-long hug today and remind them of how much you love them.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 7, 2019