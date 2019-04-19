|
James "Don" Coleman
Williamston - James "Don" Donald Coleman, 71, of Williamston, passed away on Tuesday, April 17, 2019.
Born in Travelers Rest, he was the son of the late T.J. and Edna Forrester Coleman. He served proudly in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1966 - 1968. Don was retired from General Electric. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid researcher of history on the Civil War.
Don is survived by his daughter, Lisa (Riley) McIntosh, of Greenville; a grandson, Jones McIntosh; and a sister, Ann Coleman, of Fountain Inn.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. in the Northwest Chapel. Burial will be held in Mountainview Memorial Park in Travelers Rest.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 19, 2019