Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel
Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel
James D. Brown Obituary
James D. Brown

Andesron - James Dillard Brown, 74, of Anderson, SC went to be with his loving Savior on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home.

Born July 15, 1944, in Franklin County, GA, he was a son of the late Tommy and Sara Nell Burgess Brown. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Sally Hart Brown. He served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam era.

Mr. Brown is survived by his daughters, Diane Day (John), Vicki Ankerich and Karen Spearman; nine grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.

The cryptside service will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Billy Ray Whitfield officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cancer Association of Anderson, 215 E Calhoun St, Anderson, SC 29621, , 107 Westpark Blvd #220, Columbia, SC 29210 or , 4124 Clemson Blvd Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 6, 2019
