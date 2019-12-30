|
IN LOVING MEMORY OF
JAMES "JIMMY" FRANK GILLILAND
DECEMBER 30, 1968 - FEBRUARY 18, 1989
Jimmy, each year I just talk to you as if you were sitting across the room, It's been 31 years we've celebrated your birthday, hoping to see you soon, Today you're 51 years old and that really makes me feel old, But we're so happy for you because you're walking those streets of gold. And when we see you again, you won't be old at all, You'll have been in the midst of our Saviour, with Matthew, Luke and Paul. You've already had thirty-one amazing years living in Paradise, Because of our Saviour who for all paid the ultimate price.
I know that if you could just communicate with your Dad and me, You'd tell us all about Heaven and the awesome things you see, About our Heavenly Father who loves us all so dear, Who wants us to follow Him so He can comfort us through all our fears, Who gave His only son to die on Calvary nailed
to an old rugged tree,
So that we have His promise of Heaven too by Jesus setting us free. For anyone, no matter what they've done in this life on earth, Can just speak His Name, believe He died for them, repent and have a new birth!
Jimmy, when you accepted Jesus as your Saviour at the age of seven, Since you got your Dad to lead you to the Lord, we know you're in Heaven, There's no doubt in our hearts that you were saved and we'll see you again, And we're going to keep witnessing for Him whenever we can, No one knows when they're witnessing that if a person gets saved, He or she could be the last one whose sins will be paid, And immediately God will Rapture His Church as His children are bade To live forever with Him in Heaven—Oh, What a Day!
Life is really short and you were just getting started at the age of twenty, We can't understand now but when we see you again, we'll understand plenty, But you know, Jimmy, it won't matter then because we'll all be together And what more could we ask—what else could ever be better? We have a wonderful family and the years we had with you will always be precious, We remember them daily in our thoughts and our dreams even remind us of our first-born beautiful son, not perfect but loved by us more than both our lives, Who was athletic, busy always, a kid just loving life but lost it for God's ultimate prize.
It hasn't been easy for us without you these past 31 years, We'll remember something funny you did and then our eyes fill with tears, Because we'd just love to wrap our arms around you and NEVER let go, We now have lots of family that you've never met but pretty soon will know, Would you believe that Robbie's Anna now has a "gorgeous baby girl?" "Stella James," just born and she's like a beautiful precious pearl, Specifically named for your Dad and absolutely the sweetest baby in the world. So now you're not only an Uncle to Anna & Jesse, you're a Great Uncle too, And we're going to just keep carrying on here until we are all smiling at you!
HAPPY BIRTHDAY JIMMY!
All our love forever,
Dad, Mom & Family
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Dec. 30, 2019