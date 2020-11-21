1/
James Franklin "Jim" Dyar
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Jim" Franklin Dyar

Belton - James "Jim" Franklin Dyar, 83, widower of Hannah Warnock Dyar and formerly of Belton, died Friday, November 20, 2020 at NHC in Laurens.

Born in Anderson County, he was the son of the late Ulysses D. and Gladys Brown Dyar. He served in the Army Reserves and was a member of Belton Pentecostal Holiness Church. He was also an avid Clemson fan.

Surviving are: son, James Benjamin Dyar (Gemini) of Hickory Tavern; granddaughter, Anna Dyar (Will) Parker, 3 special grandchildren, Matt, Katie Chalen Smallwood; special companion, Teresa Jordan.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Virginia Sieglar and Dorothy Patterson.

Graveside service will be held 2pm Monday at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Randy Goff officiating.

The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or Belton Pentecostal Holiness Church, 104 W. Calhoun Rd, Belton, SC 29627.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Cox Funeral Home is honored to serve Dyar family.

WWW.COXFUNERALHOME1882.COM




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved