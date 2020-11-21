James "Jim" Franklin Dyar
Belton - James "Jim" Franklin Dyar, 83, widower of Hannah Warnock Dyar and formerly of Belton, died Friday, November 20, 2020 at NHC in Laurens.
Born in Anderson County, he was the son of the late Ulysses D. and Gladys Brown Dyar. He served in the Army Reserves and was a member of Belton Pentecostal Holiness Church. He was also an avid Clemson fan.
Surviving are: son, James Benjamin Dyar (Gemini) of Hickory Tavern; granddaughter, Anna Dyar (Will) Parker, 3 special grandchildren, Matt, Katie Chalen Smallwood; special companion, Teresa Jordan.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Virginia Sieglar and Dorothy Patterson.
Graveside service will be held 2pm Monday at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Randy Goff officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or Belton Pentecostal Holiness Church, 104 W. Calhoun Rd, Belton, SC 29627.
The family will be at their respective homes.
