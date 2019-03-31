James H. King, Jr.



Mt. Pleasant - James H. King, Jr., husband of Ann S. King, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Franke Homes of Mt. Pleasant at the age of 92.



Born in Sumter, SC on October 29, 1926 he was the son of the late James H. King, Sr. and Sarah Cummings King. Upon graduating from high school in Charlotte, NC in June 1944 he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corp. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Furman University in 1953. He came to Anderson, SC in 1957 as a Sales Representative for Lederle Pharmaceuticals and later worked for Jefferson Pilot Life Insurance Co. before becoming a partner in the Louis S. Horton Real Estate Co. and Horton-Prevost Insurance Agency. He would later go on to found The Real Estate Associates Co., where he spent years in sales, development and appraisals. He was a long-time member of Trinity United Methodist Church. The greatest love of his life other than his family was the game of Golf. He played for Furman University and would later become a member at the Anderson Country Club and Cobb's Glen playing in and winning many tournaments. In retirement, he would belong to several Country Clubs at the NC coast and won more than a few Senior's tournaments where he could still shoot his age. He enjoyed playing cards with his friends at Franke every Tuesday for the last six years.



He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ann Smith King, of Franke Homes, Mt. Pleasant, SC; three sons, Leonard R. King of Bluffton, SC, Lee C. King (Lynne) of Columbia, SC and James B. King of Anderson, SC; and a daughter, Gayle King Jinks (Paul) of Mt. Pleasant, SC.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant brother, Leonard Cummings King.



Memorial Services will be announced at a later date. The family is at their respective homes.



