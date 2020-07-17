James H. Patterson
Anderson - James Harold Patterson, 74, husband of the late Nancy C. Patterson until her death in 2015, of Anderson, SC, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.
Born November 22, 1945 in Anderson, SC, he was the son of the late James Patterson and Vera Shiflett Patterson. He was a graduate of Hart County High School and attended the University of Tennessee and Athens Technical College. He worked as a commercial equipment operator in construction where he later retired.
Mr. Patterson is survived by his children, Mark A. Patterson (Ashley) of Anderson, SC, Patrick Patterson (Donna) of Hartwell, GA, and Pam Pilgrim of Hartwell, GA; sister, Sylvia Gunter of West Union, SC; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, and wife, Nancy, James was preceded in death by his daughter, Vicki Floyd, and granddaughter, Kandace Ferstl.
The family will receive and greet friends on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at The McDougald Funeral Home with social distancing required. A private graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park on Monday with the Rev. Dwight Greene officiating.
The family will be at the home of Mr. Patterson's son Mark, 102 Arrowood Dr., Anderson, SC, 29626.
Flowers will be accepted, and memorials contributions may be made in Mr. Patterson's honor to a charity of one's choice
. WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM