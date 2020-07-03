James H. Phillips, IIIAnderson - James Henry Phillips, III, 76, of Anderson, SC, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at his home.Born October 26, 1943 in Macon, GA, he was the son of the late James H. Phillips, Jr. and Edna Barnwell Phillips. He was married to Dorothy L. Phillips until her death this past April. James was a graduate of Boys High and was a veteran of the United States Army National Guard.He is survived by his son, William Evans Phillips and his wife, Carole of Anderson; and grandchildren, Carole Cochran Phillips Howard (Christopher) and William Evans Phillips, Jr.The family will have a private service at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PAWS, 1320 US-29, Anderson, SC 29626.