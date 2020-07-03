1/
James H. Phillips Iii
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James H. Phillips, III

Anderson - James Henry Phillips, III, 76, of Anderson, SC, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at his home.

Born October 26, 1943 in Macon, GA, he was the son of the late James H. Phillips, Jr. and Edna Barnwell Phillips. He was married to Dorothy L. Phillips until her death this past April. James was a graduate of Boys High and was a veteran of the United States Army National Guard.

He is survived by his son, William Evans Phillips and his wife, Carole of Anderson; and grandchildren, Carole Cochran Phillips Howard (Christopher) and William Evans Phillips, Jr.

The family will have a private service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PAWS, 1320 US-29, Anderson, SC 29626.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved