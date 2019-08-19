|
James Hanks
Anderson - Jesse James Hanks, 95, of Anderson, SC passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.
Born March 11, 1924 in Anderson, SC, James was the son of the late Jahue Hanks and Esther Hughes Hanks. He proudly served his country in the United States Army serving in WWII earning the rank of Sergeant. James was a respected businessman being the owner and operator of Hanks Gulf Service Station for 40 years where he was known for his excellent customer service. He was a faithful and dedicated member of Concord Baptist Church for over 50 years. His Christian faith was very important to him.
James is survived by his devoted wife of 71 years, Ruth Howell Hanks; his loving children, Steve Hanks and Pamela Hanks; sister, Frances Wentzky; four grandchildren, Chris Hanks, Caroline Miles, Lauren Gillis, and Katherine Gillis; great-grandson, Atticus Miles; and special nieces and nephews, Bobbie Wicker, Billy Hanks, Jimmy Hanks, and Richard Hanks.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his brothers, Crayton and Carl Hanks; and sisters, Irene Browning and Lucille King.
The funeral service will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with military honors at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019 with Rev. Dr. Don Cox and Rev. Bob Marcaurelle officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson SC 29621, Concord Baptist Church, 1012 Concord Rd., Anderson, SC 29621, or to Meadowbrook Baptist Church, 2003 Lynn Ave., Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 19, 2019