James Hubert Allen
Anderson - James Hubert Allen, 92, of 614 Palmer Street, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 at Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home.
Born September 3, 1927 in Anderson County, he was a son of the late Ernest Allen and Ethel Burden Allen.
James was a proud Army veteran having served his country post World War II in Austria in the bomb disposal unit. He was retired from the Carolina Beer Company, a member of Hiram Masonic Lodge and a member of Varennes Heights Baptist Church.
He is survived by children, Charles Allen (Wanda), of Anderson, Trudy A. Hawkins (Jimmy), of Anderson, Jeanie A. Celio,(Jerry), of Snellville, GA, and David Allen (Alyson), of Anderson, SC; grandchildren, Cindy Allen, Daniel Allen, Gary Hawkins (Kristin), Brian Hawkins (Ashley), Allen Hawkins (Sara), Adam Celio (Kerianne), Mark Celio (Amy), Elliott Allen, and Lara Allen; great-grandchildren, Adam, Nickolas, Lillie Ann, James, Emma, Grady, Ben, Nate, Anna, Bradley; Drew, Bennett, Kaila and Alexander.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Charletta E. Allen; son, James Robert Allen; siblings, Eva Marshall, Clemmie Arbuthnot, E.C. Allen, Walton Allen, Isom Allen, Nina Smalley and Margie Parsons.
The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30pm Thursday, September 12, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 2:00pm with Rev. Charles Allen officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park with military honors.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 11, 2019