Deacon James Jackson Rice

Deacon James Jackson Rice In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

Deacon James Jackson Rice

Dec 17, 1932 - Oct 23, 1991

Letter From Heaven

I'm sending this letter from Heaven

Just to tell you I'm doing all right

I'm so sorry for the pain you're all feelin.

But I really did put up a fight.

My God has different intentions

There are things that He wants me to do.

But always know deep within your hearts

I'll always be there with you.

My family and friends are amazing

I still feel your love here with me.

You really wouldn't feel so sad

If you could see what I can see.

Please look after each other

Have laughs now and then in my name.

Always remember I love you

God Bless - Until We Meet Again

Wife: John Anna Rice, Daughters & Son-in-law: Paulette & Nathaniel Grate Grandchildren: Crystal Grate, Resa Dennis, Gina Guyton, Cheryl Blackburn, Great Grandkids, Great Great Grandkids,

Gambrell & Scott Families
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
