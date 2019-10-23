|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Deacon James Jackson Rice
Dec 17, 1932 - Oct 23, 1991
Letter From Heaven
I'm sending this letter from Heaven
Just to tell you I'm doing all right
I'm so sorry for the pain you're all feelin.
But I really did put up a fight.
My God has different intentions
There are things that He wants me to do.
But always know deep within your hearts
I'll always be there with you.
My family and friends are amazing
I still feel your love here with me.
You really wouldn't feel so sad
If you could see what I can see.
Please look after each other
Have laughs now and then in my name.
Always remember I love you
God Bless - Until We Meet Again
Wife: John Anna Rice, Daughters & Son-in-law: Paulette & Nathaniel Grate Grandchildren: Crystal Grate, Resa Dennis, Gina Guyton, Cheryl Blackburn, Great Grandkids, Great Great Grandkids,
Gambrell & Scott Families
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019