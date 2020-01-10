Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
James Jamison

James Jamison

Anderson - James Ronald Jamison, 79, husband of Sandra Martin Jamison, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020.

Born in Greenwood, SC, he was the son of the late J. Creighton and Blanche Leopard Jamison. He was a graduate of Furman University and served in the U.S. Army. Jimmy was a retired leasing executive and later worked with AMCAN. He was a volunteer at Patrick Harris Psychiatric Hospital and the Anderson County Mental Health Board. He was a member of the Anderson Sertoma Club and First Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Sandra; sister-in-law, Marcia Painter; brother-in-law, Larry Martin (Mickey); special niece, Shirley Martin-Van Buren (Brandon Rhodes) and great niece, Lydia Van Buren, who lived in the home; nephew, Joshua Painter (Melissa); and great nieces, Ruth, Nora, and Aliza Painter; goddaughter, Apryl Hughes Stanfil; and a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 12, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Dr. Josh Hunt. The family will receive friends at the mortuary following the service. The family will be at the residence.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 307 South Manning Street, Anderson, SC 29624.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
