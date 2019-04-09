Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
High Praises Church
Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
High Praises Church
James Joel Williams Sr.

James Joel Williams Sr. Obituary
James Joel Williams, Sr.

Anderson - James J. Williams, Sr. passed away on Saturday April 6, 2019 at his residence. He was a son of the late James Hammond Williams and Ida Lee Russum Kinard.

After graduating from high school, Jim joined the US Army and served during the Korean Conflict. With his love of music, he became a professional drummer and performed with the Jody Williams Trio. He retired from Whitaker Chevrolet as the General Manager and was a member of High Praises Church. Jim always had a smile.

Left to cherish Jim's memory is his wife, Phyllis A. Williams; son, James Joel Williams, Jr. (Susan); daughters, Melody McAlister, Jodi Lambert (Clint), Yolanda Smith, Sally Burgess, and Leslie Smith (Darren); brother, Gerald Williams (Nancy); sister, Janie Kinard Massey; 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

In addition to Jim's parents he was predeceased by a son, Shawn Henry Armstrong Williams.

A memorial service will be held on at 2:00 pm Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at High Praises Church with Rev. Chris Sustar officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:30-1:30pm Wednesday at the church.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 9, 2019
