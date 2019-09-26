|
|
James Kenneth Oakley
Anderson - James Kenneth Oakley, 81, of Anderson, SC, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.
Born January 18, 1938 in Anderson, SC, he was a son of the late Jefford Carl Oakely and Mattie Francis Randall Oakley.
Ken was a graduate of Erskine College and a veteran of the US National Guard. He was a claims adjuster for State Farm Insurance Co. and a member of First Baptist Church, Anderson.
He is survived his wife of 60 years, Jackie Kay Oakley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Joe Dan Oakley and sisters, Lucille Clamp and Betty Elrod.
A private cryptside service will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 307 S. Manning St., Anderson, SC 29624 or Anderson Co. PAWS, 1320 US-29, Anderson, SC 29626.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 26, 2019