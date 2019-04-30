Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Ellijay First United Methodist Church
Ellijay, GA
Ellijay, GA - Mr. James "Jim" Knox Carson, age 76, passed away on April 24, 2019 in the Assured Hospice Care in Cartersville, GA. He was born in Anderson, SC to the late James and Dorothy Isbell Carson.

Jim was a former educator from the Gilmer County School System and retired from the State of Georgia as a Consultant. He was a long time member of the Ellijay First United Methodist Church where he had served as the organist for forty years.

His sister, Beth C. Teague also precedes him in death. He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Frances Carson of Ellijay, GA; and one sister, Linda C. McGill of Anderson, SC.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from the Ellijay First United Methodist Church in Ellijay, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ellijay First United Methodist Church Music Ministry at 75 McCutchen St, Ellijay, GA 30540. Condolences may be sent to www.akinsfuneralhome.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 30, 2019
