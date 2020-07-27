James L. "Frog" MullinaxAnderson, SC - James Lewis Mullinax, 80, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at his residence.Born in Anderson County, he was the son of the late James Oscar and Toleva Harbin Mullinax. He was a retired supervisor with Clark Schwebel. Mr. Mullinax was a faithful member of West Anderson Church of God.Survivors include his wife, Sybil Dyar Mullinax; daughter, Stevenia Brothers; son, Trace Mullinax; five stepchildren, Teresa Kelley, Janice Broadwell, Robin Welborn, Jackie Ivester, and Susan Beene; 16 grandchildren; sister, Emily Welmaker; and a niece, Amy Wilson.Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Dale Dyar. A private entombment will follow the service. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:45 p.m. Wednesday at the mortuary.Memorials may be made to West Anderson Church of God, 101 Rogers Street, Anderson, SC 29625.Sullivan-King Mortuary