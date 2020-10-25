1/
James Marion Parnell

James Marion Parnell

Greenwood, SC - James Marion Parnell, 65, resident of 614 Chinquapin Rd. passed away Saturday Oct. 24, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood, SC.

Born in Abbeville, SC Sept. 26, 1955 he was a son of the late Edward Walker Parnell and Sara Waters Parnell.

Onion as he was affectionately known by his loving family and his many friends was a retired Truck Driver having worked for a number of years for BHC Trucking in Greenwood, SC. He was a member of Lowndesville Pentecostal Holiness Church where he was the Sunday School teacher of the Teen Class. He also had a Local Church Ministers License which he was very proud of. Onion loved his family and they shared many a fun times with him playing his guitar and singing gospel music.

Survivors include: two brothers Carl Parnell (Janice) of Iva, SC and Richard Parnell (Marilyn) of Iva, SC; four sisters Betty Jean Morrow of Calhoun Falls, SC, Sara Frances Peyton (Donnie) of Iva, SC, Janice Ferguson of Abbeville, SC and Carol Sue Lunsford (Tom) of Elberton, Georgia; a number of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother Edward Parnell, Jr.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday Oct. 27, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Lowndesville Pentecostal Holiness Church with the Rev. Scotty Willoughby officiating. The burial will follow in Smyrna Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Monday afternoon from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at Lowndesville Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Memorials in member of Onion may be made to Lowndesville Pentecostal Holiness Church, 215 Depot St. Lowndesville, SC 29659.

Online condolences may be made to the Parnell family by visiting www.chandlerjacksonfh.com

The Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the Parnell family.




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
