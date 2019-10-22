|
James Michael Hunnicutt
Sandy Springs - James Michael Hunnicutt, 67, of Sandy Springs, SC passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Born January 9, 1952 in Anderson, SC, he was the eldest son of the late JV Hunnicutt and Willie Mae Pelfrey Hunnicutt.
Michael was a graduate of Pendleton High School and a proud veteran of the United States Air Force earning the rank of Sergeant. He attended TNT Seniors at Concord Baptist Church.
He is survived by his daughter, Soshana Hunnicutt Sanchez, her husband, Fredin Edgardo Sanchez, and grandchildren, Jocelyn and Landon Sanchez; brother, Steven Douglas Hunnicutt, his wife LouAnne McMullan Hunnicutt, and their daughter, Christie Hunnicutt Nelson and her husband Mark Nelson; and his beloved girlfriend of 5 years, Kathleen Elizabeth Matkovic.
The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30pm Thursday, October 24, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. A graveside service with military honors will be held in New Silver Brook Cemetery at 2:00pm with Rev. Bill Parnell officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family asks contributions be made to Meals on Wheels Anderson, 105 S. Fant St., Anderson, SC 29624.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019