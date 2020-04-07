Services
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
James Micheal Holland


1953 - 2020
James Micheal Holland Obituary
James Micheal Holland

Anderson - James Micheal Holland, 67, loving husband, father and Pop-Pop, of Anderson, SC, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at his home. He was born on February 1, 1953 in Newberry, SC, to the late Jesse David Holland and Clara Frances Hughes Holland.

Mike attended Anderson College and was formerly a design technician for Vytech. He was an avid outdoorsman and an amazing artist. His laugh could fill a room. Mike was passionate about youth sports and enjoyed coaching. He loved to tell his team, "Who Bad?", "We Bad!". Most of all, Mike loved his family and he was his son, Shawn's, biggest fan.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Diane Oliver Holland; son, Shawn Holland (Emily); grandchildren, Beckett Ace Holland and Chapel Smiley Holland; and brother, John David Holland.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Thomas and Jesse David Holland.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 11:00 am at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Dr. Dennis Tedder officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Anderson Area YMCA, 201 E. Reed Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
