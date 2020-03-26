|
James O. Hatten, Sr.
Anderson - Mr. James Hatten, Sr., 71, of 410 Newton Lane, passed away on March 26, 2020 at Regency Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Mary A. McGowan Hatten; one daughter, Latavia Hatten; two sons, James O. Hatten, Jr. and Justin Hatten; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and two sisters, Selma Miller and Lorene Hatten. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Laura Glenn Hatten and three sisters, Loretta Glenn, Debra Donald, and Virginia Williford.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Westview Cemetery. The family is at the home.
www.marcusdbrownfuneralhome.com Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020