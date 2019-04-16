|
James Patterson
Anderson SC - James Patterson age 65, of 1104 East Whitner Street passed Friday, he was born in Anderson County to the parents of Clyde and Mary Patterson. Survivors include his parents of Anderson S.C., wife Sandra Patterson, son James Patterson, sisters Anita, and Elaine Patterson, brothers Cecil, Larry, and Michael Patterson, three grandchildren. Funeral services will be Wednesday 3:00 PM at House of Refuge 1800 South Murray Ave Ext., burial will follow at Westview Cemetery. Walk in wake Tuesday evening from 6:00-7: 00 PM at Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home. Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be made at www.hollowaysfuneralhome.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 16, 2019