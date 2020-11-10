James Phillips
Clemson - James Albert Phillips, husband to first beloved wife Mary Katherine Phillips, and loving husband of Marthanna Rast Banks Phillips, went to be with his Savior on November 7th , 2020.
Mr. Phillips was born July 18, 1933, in Olive Branch, Mississippi, the son of the late Thomas Lee Phillips, Sr. and Ida Estelle Vaughn Phillips. He was predeceased by his first wife, Mary Katherine Malone Phillips and a brother, Thomas Lee Phillips, Jr.
Survivors include two children, Mark Russell Phillips (Galena), of Mt. Prospect, Illinois, and Dr. Nancy Lynn Phillips Deatherage (Joe), of Knoxville, Tennessee. Mr. Phillips is also survived by six step-children, David Banks Ill, of Townville, S.C.; Jill Spires (Ray) of Seneca, SC.; Betsy Jeter (Tom) of Columbia, SC.; Jim Banks of St. Matthews, SC.; Martin Banks (Kathy) of Cayce, SC.; and Ken Banks (Cheryl) of Piedmont, SC. Other survivors include step-granddaughter, Katia Neiweem (Kurt) of Mt. Prospect, IL, and thirteen step-grandchildren, and twenty-one step great-grandchildren.
Mr. Phillips graduated from Olive Branch High School in 1951, and from trade school in Memphis, TN; there he learned electronics and TV repair, then worked for several years in Memphis at a large hardware firm. He served two years in the U.S. Army, and after attending electronics school at Ft. Gordon, GA, served 15 months in Alaska. Following discharge, he attended Memphis University before transferring to Mississippi State University where he received his Engineering degree in 1962. His 30- year career as an engineer was spent as a civilian employee at Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins, GA. Mr. Phillips retired in 1991 to accept a call with his wife Marthanna to serve the Lord as a missionary with SIM in West Africa. He worked for two and a half years in Monrovia, Liberia, at the SIM radio station ELWA compound before returning to the U.S. to live in Clemson. Mr. Phillips' love for and enjoyment of working with electronics led him to use his skills for many years in service to the Lord as a sound technician in First United Methodist Church in Warner Robins, GA, and then on behalf of Pendleton UMC, in Pendleton, S.C.
Services are planned for Friday, November 13, at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Duckett- Robinson Funeral Home, with visitation prior to the service at 1:00 pm at the funeral home.
A Graveside Committal service will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Warner Robins, GA.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic the funeral home is requiring facial masks and will practice social distancing for all those attending the service.
The Friday service will be livestreamed as well for participants that cannot attend in person. The link is: Duckett-Robinson Chapel Live Stream
.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 1088, Clemson, SC 29633 or to SIMUSA, P.O. Box 7900, Charlotte NC 28241-7900.
