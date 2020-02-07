|
James Ralph "Buddy"
Nicholson II
Rock Hill - James Ralph "Buddy" Nicholson II, 48, of Rock Hill, passed away January 11, 2020. He was the son of James Nicholson and Linda Magaha Bridges. Survivors include, sisters: Kathy Davis (Todd), Kelly McCoy (Dwayne) and Amanda Hughey (Bo) all of Williamston, SC and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a Special friend Angela Darrity.
Celebration of life to be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at The Hammond Community Center 150 Hammond School Rd. Anderson, SC 29621 beginning at 2 pm.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020