Rock Hill - James Ralph "Buddy" Nicholson II, 48, of Rock Hill, passed away January 11, 2020. He was the son of James Nicholson and Linda Magaha Bridges. Survivors include, sisters: Kathy Davis (Todd), Kelly McCoy (Dwayne) and Amanda Hughey (Bo) all of Williamston, SC and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a Special friend Angela Darrity.

Celebration of life to be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at The Hammond Community Center 150 Hammond School Rd. Anderson, SC 29621 beginning at 2 pm.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
