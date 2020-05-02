|
James Ray Burdette
Summerville, SC - James "Ray" Burdette, 85, formerly of Anderson , SC, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Magnolia of Summerville, Summerville, SC.
Born June 6, 1934, in Iva, SC, he was a son of the late Clifton Lee Burdette and Madge Ruth Gentry Burdette. He was married to Willie Lois Walters Burdette and shared 48 years of happiness, until her death in 2016. Ray was an active member of Orrville Baptist Church.
Ray served in the US Navy for 20 years as a ship serviceman. His duties included ship store management and ship barber. He received his calling to the ministry while attending Oak Harbor Baptist Church in Atlantic Beach, Fl. Ray loved to witness; sharing his personal experience with his Savior; and praying with others. Upon retirement from the US Navy, Ray became an ordained minister and pastor. The love and passion he had for serving his Lord, led him to a formal education receiving a theological degree from Luther Rice Seminary, Jacksonville, Fl.
In 1982, Ray and Willie moved back to their hometown of Anderson, SC. He opened Ray's Barber Shop on Abercrombie Road where he spent many hours giving the best military cut in town and always witnessing to patrons.
He is survived by his daughters, Tania Lee Thrower (Barry) of Jacksonville, FL and Sheila Lynne Barrett (Rickey) of Charleston, SC and brothers, Garland "Bud" Burdette and Ronnie "Ron" Burdette; grandchildren, Daniel Tredinnick (Jennylen), Dean Barrett (Stacy), Celine Barrett and Kara Tredinnick; and great grandchildren, Nashaye, Aiden, Celenia, Noah, Ailese, and Abigail.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by brother, William J. Burdette and sister, Betty Jean Burdette Hall.
Friends of Ray and the family may pay respects on Monday, May 4, 2020 from 3 pm - 5 pm at the McDougald Funeral Home. A private family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 5, at New Silver Brook City Cemetery, where Ray will be laid beside his dear wife, Willie. Dr. Wendell Bannister will officiate.
To honor Ray, memorials may be made to Association of the US Navy, 5904 Richmond Hwy Ste. 530, Alexandria, VA 22303.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 2 to May 3, 2020