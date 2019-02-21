Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
James Rhodes
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:45 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
Anderson, SC - James Warren Rhodes, 37, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019.

Born in Anderson, SC, he worked in the family businesses, Carolina Burglar & Fire Alarm Company and Upstate Home Deals, LLC. He attended NewSpring Church.

Survivors include his parents, Jerry and Kathy Rhodes; brother, Matthew "Bee" Rhodes; and sister, Christina Rhodes.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, February 23, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 2:30 until 3:45 p.m. Saturday at the mortuary. The family is at the residence.

Flowers are optional; memorials may be made to Calvary Home for Children, 110 Calvary Home Circle, Anderson, SC 29621.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
