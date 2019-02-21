|
James Rhodes
Anderson, SC - James Warren Rhodes, 37, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019.
Born in Anderson, SC, he worked in the family businesses, Carolina Burglar & Fire Alarm Company and Upstate Home Deals, LLC. He attended NewSpring Church.
Survivors include his parents, Jerry and Kathy Rhodes; brother, Matthew "Bee" Rhodes; and sister, Christina Rhodes.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, February 23, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 2:30 until 3:45 p.m. Saturday at the mortuary. The family is at the residence.
Flowers are optional; memorials may be made to Calvary Home for Children, 110 Calvary Home Circle, Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019