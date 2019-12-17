|
|
James Robert "Radio" Kennedy
Anderson - James Robert "Radio" Kennedy, 73, of Anderson, SC, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.
Born October 14, 1946 in Anderson, SC, he was a son of the late Bill Kennedy and Janie Mae Bolden Greenlee.
Radio was a fixture at T.L. Hanna High School for more than fifty years. He was considered a permanent junior and was a member of the T.L. Hanna Hall of Fame. He loved the school, football and all of the students, faculty and coaches who came through. His inspirational life story was told by Hollywood in 2003 with the release of the movie, Radio and has been documented in numerous magazine and newspaper articles. Radio was loved by many and will forever leave an impact on those who knew him and those who only knew his story. He was a member of Generostee Baptist Church.
He is survived by his brother, George Allen "Cool Rock" Kennedy; nieces, Jackie Kennedy and Andrea Wideman; nephews, Christopher Kennedy and Fitzgerald Kennedy; great niece, Latoya Johnson; and great nephews, Joshua Allen, Brandon Wideman and Rodriguez Wideman.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Walter Lee Kennedy.
Radio will lie in state at his beloved T.L. Hanna High School on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 5:00-8:00pm. The funeral service will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Civic Center of Anderson. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Friends may also pay their respects at The McDougald Funeral Home, 2211 N. Main St., Anderson, SC, 29621, beginning Wednesday, December 18, 2019 through Friday morning, Dec. 20th.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club, 112 Tolly St., Anderson, SC 29624 or the Outdoor Dream Foundation, P.O. Box 802, Anderson, SC 29622.
The family will be at the residence.
WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019