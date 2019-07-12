James Robert McCurry



Anderson - James Robert McCurry, 84, of Anderson, SC passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at his residence.



Born April 1, 1935 in Anderson, SC, he was a son of the late Delbert Grady McCurry, Sr. and Erlene Hanks McCurry. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ethel York McCurry. James was a barber for over 60 years and was the owner of McCurry's Barber Shop on Whitehall Road since 1967. Prior to that in 1956, he had started the Snack Shop Barber Shop on Appleton Mill. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He attended Covenant Baptist Church.



He is survived by his sons, Tony McCurry (Candi) of Anderson, SC and Randy McCurry (Kanyrat) of Thailand; brother, Delbert "Jr." McCurry (Joanne) of Anderson, SC; grandchildren, Miranda Dalton (Chris), Tina Burton (Richard), Little Tony McCurry (Shannon) and Amanda M. Ashley; and great-grandchildren, Jena, Kyle, Justin, Cole, Wyatt, Hanna, Braden, Cannon and Isabella.



The family will receive friends from 6-8pm Friday, July 12, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel at 2:00 pm Saturday with Rev. Dr. Steve Silvey officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Covenant Baptist Church, 4521 Liberty Highway, Anderson, SC 29621.



WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 12, 2019