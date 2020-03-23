|
|
James Rufus Blanding
Anderson - Mr. James Rufus Blanding, 84, of 808 Shamrock Lane, passed away on March 21, 2020 at AnMed Health.
He is survived by his wife, Zenobia Wiley Blanding; one son, Marlon Blanding (Ja'Shaun); five stepdaughters, Lucinda Austin, Geraldine Hunter, Daisy Smith (Ricky), Angela Willingham, and Vanessa Crosby (Christopher); two stepsons, Johnny J. Hunter, Jr. and Waymon C. Hunter; "adopted" daughter, Buffy Smith (Chris); one godson, Timothy Williams; seventeen grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Annie Smith and Janie Corner; and four brothers, Jone, David (Eugenia), McLester (Gloria), and Adger Ray (Joyce) Blanding.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Ruth Artis Jones Blanding; one daughter, Katina Blanding; two sisters, Elizabeth Merriweather and Fannie Williams; three brothers, Richard, Bennie, and Thomas Blanding.
The funeral service and interment will be private.
www.marcusdbrownfuneralhome.com Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020