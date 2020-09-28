1/
James Russell Cobb
James Russell Cobb

Hallsboro - Mr. James Russell Cobb 74, of Hallsboro, NC, joined heaven's choir on Friday, September 25, 2020. Born in Hartwell, GA on April 11, 1946, he was the son of the late Fermer and Addie Cobb. He served in the Army National Guard for 25 years and retired from Communication Service Center in Pickens, SC. He was a member of Hallsboro Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Alton and Spurgeon Cobb, sister, Annie Ruth Borders and son, James "Jimmy" Russell Cobb, Jr.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Edythe Lee Cobb; sons, Rev. John Cobb (Angela) of Lake Waccamaw, NC and Jeremy Cobb (Morgan) of Winnabow, NC; brothers, Carl Cobb (Pauline), Herschel Cobb and Ronald Cobb; sisters, Helen Mize (Mark), Jeannette Cheek (Benny) and Ilean Mason (Dennis); five amazing grandchildren, Faith, Grace, Nathaniel, Drew and Caleb.

His funeral service will be held 6:00 pm Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Leamon Rogers Memorial Chapel at Boys and Girls Home of Lake Waccamaw, NC by Dr. Scott Lewis and Rev. John Cobb.

Flowers are welcome or contributions may also be made in memory of James R. Cobb to: Lake Waccamaw Rescue EMS, 1402 East Old Highway 74/76 Lake Waccamaw NC 28450

Online condolences may be made at www.peacockfuneralhome.net




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
