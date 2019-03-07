|
James Russell Stallings
Belton - James Russell Stallings, 92, husband of Betty Baldwin Stallings of 208 Edgewood Dr., died Tuesday, March 05, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Honea Path, SC, he was the son of the late Delmas and Ruby Thompson Stallings. He retired from Southern Bell after 37 years and was a member of Eastview Baptist Church where he was a Deacon, member of the Mission Team, sound technician and church Treasurer for over 40 years.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are: son, Russell Lynn Stallings of Belton; brothers, Weldon Stallings and David Stallings (Ruby) all of Honea Path; sister, Marcelle Garrison (Leroy) of Fountain Inn; son-in-law, William R. "Bill" Thomson; grandsons, Russell Thomson (Katie) of Florida and Jeremy Stallings (Stevi) of Greenwood; granddaughter, Heather Thomson Lord (Neal) of Raleigh, NC; great grandsons, Cooper Lord of NC and Will Thomson of FL; great granddaughters, Hannah Kate, Elizabeth Rose and Lindy Lou Lord all of NC and Caroline and Annie Thomson both of FL; special niece, Joyce Landers; sister-in-law, Jackie Davis; several special nephews and nieces who he loved very much.
He was preceded in death by: daughter, Kathy June Stallings Thomson; infant son, James Edward Stallings; brothers, William Truman Stallings and infant, Darrell Stallings.
Service will be held 3pm Friday at Eastview Baptist Church with Rev. Randy Blank officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
The family will receive friends prior to the service Friday from 1pm until 2:45pm at the church.
Flowers are optional or memorials may be made to Pruitt Hospice or Team Kids at Eastview Baptist Church.
The family will be at the residence and would like to give a special thank you to the excellent staff "our adopted family" at Pruitt Hospice.
Cox Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 7, 2019