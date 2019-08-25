|
|
James "Leroy" Snider
Anderson - James "Leroy" Snider, 87, of Anderson, SC passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.
Born June 3, 1932 in Easley, SC, Leroy was a son of the late Julian Ramey Snider and Annie Moore Snider. He proudly served his country in the United States Coast Guard serving during the Korean Conflict. Leroy was a graduate of Clemson University majoring in Mechanical Engineering. He made his career working as a contractor as well as the owner of All Aluminum and several other small businesses. He was a member of Oakwood Baptist Church.
Leroy is survived by his children, Julie S. Vernon (Jim) of Anderson, SC, Wendy S. Thrift (Ken) of Royston, GA, Laurie S. Priester (Dave) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Russell Snider (Kelly) of Rock Hill, SC, and David Snider (Kim) of Powdersville, SC; 18 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Leroy was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rachel Grant Snider.
The family will receive friends from 3:30 p.m.- 5:00 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow visitation in the chapel at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday with Rev. Ken Thrift officiating. Interment will follow at Snider Family Cemetery in Mountain Rest, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the of Anderson, 4124 Clemson Blvd. Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 25, 2019