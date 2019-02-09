|
|
James Thompson Jr.
Anderson - James Thompson Jr. age 82 of 3508 Keys Street Anderson passed Monday at his home. He was the son of the late James Thomas Thompson Sr., and Marie Bolden Thompson. Survivors include one daughter Dollie Thompson (Johnathan) Ware of the home, three sons James O. (Jacqulyn) Thompson, Evendor Thompson, Fredrick Thompson, sisters Joyce Geer, Gracie Geer, and Elaine Henry. Funeral services will be held Sunday 2:00P.M. at Cedar Grove Baptist Church Belton S.C. The family is at the home. Condolences can be made at www.hollowaysfuneralhome.com Funeral services are entrusted to Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home of Anderson.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 9, 2019