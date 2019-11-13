|
James W. "Jimmy" Branyon
Honea Path - James Wright "Jimmy" Branyon, 79, husband of 55 years to Linda McMillian Branyon, died Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House in Anderson.
Born in Anderson County, he was a son of the late James Nathaniel and Madge Wright Branyon. He was a member of Barkers Creek Baptist Church where he was a deacon and Sunday School Class President for over 30 years. He was a great husband, father, and grandfather. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a former member of Craytonville Fire Department and had served as Fire Commissioner of Anderson County. He was retired from Monsanto after over 35 years. He was a member of Centre Lodge # 37 A.F.M.
Surviving are his wife of the home, two sons, Scott Branyon (Renee) and Chris Branyon (Carrie) both of Honea Path, three grandchildren, Christin, Carissa, and Cody Branyon, all of Honea Path, He was predeceased by a sister, Winona Ashley.
Funeral services will be held at 3 PM Friday, November 15, 2019 at Barkers Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Wesley Taylor and Rev. Randy Creamer officiating. Burial will follow in the church Cemetery.
The family is at the home and will receive friends from 1 to 3 PM Friday at Barkers Creek Baptist Church, Honea Path. In Lieu of flowers memorials should be made to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering, Barkers Creek Baptist Church, 3207 Highway 252, Honea Path, SC 29654. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019