|
|
James W. Paul, Sr.
Anderson - Mr. James W. Paul, Sr., 78, of 3 Admiral Court, former spouse of Dr. Mary C. Paul, died on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at his home. Born in Abbeville, S. C., he was the son of the late Fannie Paul and JD Martin. He was a graduate of Westside High School and Tri County Technical College.
He was a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church where he served as a Treasurer and as a Deacon. He was drafted into the U. S. Army and was honorably discharged in October of 1966. He was the past Treasurer for the Anderson County Congress of Christian Education; member of Anderson Lodge #207 (past Worshipful Master) and Noble Azzam Temple #84. He retired from Sears in 1999 after 30 years as an appliance service technician.
He leaves to mourn his passing, a son, James W. Paul, Jr. of Louisville, KY, a daughter, Sanita L. Paul Pinchback of Dallas, TX and one granddaughter, Marisa C. Paul of Pensacola, FL. He also leaves two siblings - a brother, Rudolph Martin and a sister, Diane Williams both of Buffalo, N. Y. Also mourning his passing is a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Memorial services will be held at 2:30 PM on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. A visitation will be held at 2:00 PM. The family requests that flowers be omitted. Memorials may be made to the or the . Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements. www.marcusdbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 11, 2019