James W. "Jim" Stephens III
Pendleton, SC - James William "Jim" Stephens III, 66, of Pendleton, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
Born November 16, 1952, in Anderson, he was the son of the late James and Ellen Stephens. He played football at The University of Tennessee at Martin and was a graduate of Southern Wesleyan University. He was a faithful member and former deacon at First Baptist Church of Pendleton. He dearly loved his family, friends, and the game of golf.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Sandra, of the home; children, Ashley Coleman and husband, J. Alex of Greenville and Kristen Moore and husband, Derek of Greenville; and two grandchildren, Hayes Coleman and Banks Coleman.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at First Baptist Church of Pendleton conducted by the Reverend Jennifer Rygg. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the church. The family is at the residence.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Palladium Hospice and Palliative Care for their dedicated care and attention. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Pendleton, P.O. Box 187, Pendleton, SC 29670.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 8, 2019