Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
For more information about
James Stephens
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
First Baptist Church of Pendleton
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Pendleton, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Stephens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James W. "Jim" Stephens Iii


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James W. "Jim" Stephens Iii Obituary
James W. "Jim" Stephens III

Pendleton, SC - James William "Jim" Stephens III, 66, of Pendleton, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.

Born November 16, 1952, in Anderson, he was the son of the late James and Ellen Stephens. He played football at The University of Tennessee at Martin and was a graduate of Southern Wesleyan University. He was a faithful member and former deacon at First Baptist Church of Pendleton. He dearly loved his family, friends, and the game of golf.

Survivors include his beloved wife, Sandra, of the home; children, Ashley Coleman and husband, J. Alex of Greenville and Kristen Moore and husband, Derek of Greenville; and two grandchildren, Hayes Coleman and Banks Coleman.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at First Baptist Church of Pendleton conducted by the Reverend Jennifer Rygg. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the church. The family is at the residence.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Palladium Hospice and Palliative Care for their dedicated care and attention. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Pendleton, P.O. Box 187, Pendleton, SC 29670.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
Download Now