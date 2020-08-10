1/
James Walter Bowman Sr.
James Walter Bowman Sr

Williamston - James Walter Bowman Sr, 77, of Williamston, SC passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

Born on April 28, 1943 in Savannah, GA he was the son of the late Howard Eugene and Brida Lou Nelson Bowman and the husband to Sandra Jean Sanderson Bowman. He was a member of Big Creek Baptist Church and the White Plains Masonic Lodge.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons: James Walter Bowman Jr, Joseph Howard Bowman, and Jerry Paul Bowman; daughters: Sharon Lynn Jennings and Christine Denise Bowman; grandchildren: James Walter Bowman III(Jamie), Amanda Danielle Bowman, Jared Tyler Bowman, Katie Alyssa Bowman, Kaleb Zachary Bowman, Cortney Leanne Blume, Dillon Dakota Bowman, Sean Justin Graham, Jody Aaron Graham, Kristen Sierra Bowman, Kaitlyn Starr Bowman, Gable Hunter Bowman, and MaryAnn Rose Bowman; great grandchildren: Desiree Nicole Helen Graham, Carson Justin Graham, Weston Mack Graham, Hudson Lynard Graham, Porter Edsel Graham, Jaylen Semaj Footman, Brayden Karter Footman, Matthew Jace Rowland, and Alice Rayne Bowman; and a great great nephew raised in the home: Kaden Johnathan Bond.

Due to COVID19, private family services will be held.

Also due to the nature of Mr. Bowman's passing, the family asks for no visitors at the home.

Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
