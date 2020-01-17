|
|
James William Campbell
Anderson - On April 2, 1925 in Elberton, Georgia, James William Campbell was born to the late Carl Edward Campbell and the late Lexie Mae Queen Campbell. He entered his eternal home on January 17, 2020 at the Rainey Hospice House at the age of 94.
James was retired from Clemson University where he worked in maintenance serving for 26 years. He was a faithful member of Faith Fellowship in Pendleton, SC where he served as deacon and greeter. James enjoyed caring for his garden, traveling, and seeing the country. He was greatly proud of his home which he built himself.
Dad was devoted to his 4 daughters, Shirley Jean Campbell, Barbara Nell Baggerly (John), Margaret Ann Wheeler (Bruce), and Phyllis Elaine Simmons (Bill). He was a loving grandfather to 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 2 great-great children. James was a loving brother to Beth Ann Boland (Tommy).
James was predeceased by his 1st wife, Amy Valeria Ussery Campbell of 52 years, his 2nd wife, Kathryn Terry Fant Campbell of 5 years, brother, Thomas Lynwood Campbell, and 3 sisters, Sara Frances Campbell, Kathleen Farrow, and Zelma Ruth Campbell, and a son-in-law, Charles M. Long II.
The Campbell family will be receiving family and friends Monday, January 20, 2020 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at The McDougald Funeral Home. A service honoring the life of James will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 2:00pm at Faith Fellowship in Pendleton, SC with the Reverend Joel Farrow officiating. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens of Clemson.
The family will be at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601
WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020