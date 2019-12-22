|
|
Jane Ann Andrews
Anderson - Jane Ann Louthain Andrews, 87, of Anderson, SC, loving wife of Arthur "Art" Allen Andrews, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Born December 19, 1932 in Twelve Mile, IN, Jane was a daughter of the late Howard Raymond Louthain and Ethel Marie Sherrard Louthain. She graduated from Twelve Mile High School and along with her husband, lived in several places across the country before moving to Anderson, SC. She had worked at True Temper, was a Cub Scout and Girl Scout Leader, a member of the bowling team and alongside her husband was an avid fisherman and hunter. She also loved to adventure back to Indiana where she enjoyed hunting mushrooms.
In addition to her husband Art, Jane is survived by her children, Anita A. Fricks of Williamston, SC, Greg Andrews (Diane) of Anderson, SC and Gary Andrews of Linden, NJ; siblings, Donnie Louthain of Twelve Mile, IN and Sharon Carter of Rochester, IN; grandchildren, Jeremy and Jessica Andrews, and Andrea Fricks-Dorman and Bryan Fricks; and great-grandchildren, Leevi and Gavin Andrews, Lexi, Chandler and Braylen Fricks, and Azalia and Arthur Fricks-Dorman.
In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her grandchild, Carrie Angel Fricks; great-grandchild, Carlin Devin Fricks-Dorman; and siblings, Russell, Raymond, Merrill, Darl, and James Louthain and Priscilla "Pat" Frank.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the - , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019